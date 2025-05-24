Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2 Image: Garry Jones Photography/PA.

1. TRUE OR FALSE? By size, Algeria is the biggest country in Africa?

2. WHO AM I? Name the two sports stars pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out?

Britain; Bulge; El Alamein; Gallipoli; Midway; Stalingrad.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Keir Starmer is elected as the leader of the Labour Party

▶ Singer Jesy Nelson leaves the band Little Mix

▶ Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

▶ YouTube star LadBaby becomes only the third act in UK chart history to achieve three consecutive Christmas No.1 singles

5. WHAT'S COOKING: An unleavened flatbread common in South Asian cuisine and often seen on menus at Indian restaurants across the UK, don’t mistake these for nans which are traditionally a lot thicker.

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Where will this year’s British Open golf tournament be played?

7. POPTEASER: Complete the following lyrics: "I should have changed that stupid lock....."

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, NILOMETER

▶ A device to measure the clarity of the River Nile in Egypt

▶ A type of thermometer used with horses

▶ A weather recording device with nine different weather monitors in one box

9. WHO... am I? I was born in New York City in 1964. My first name is Alexander but I am better known by my middle name. I am a former UK Prime Minister.

10. WHAT… was the name of the last James Bond film to be released?

11. IN... which country is the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

12. WHICH… cocktail that originates in Puerto Rico has a name that translates as ‘strained pineapple?’

13. WHERE AM I? On which holiday island will you find the vibrant resort of Los Cristianos?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 Correct, second biggest is the Democratic Republic of the Congo; 2 England international footballers Millie Bright and Rachel Daly; 3 They are all battles from the Second World War apart from Gallipoli, which was a battle in the First World War; 4 2020; 5 Chapati or roti; 6 Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland; 7 ‘I should have made you leave your key’ - from I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor; 8 A device to measure the clarity of the River Nile; 9 Boris Johnson; 10 No Time To Die in 2021; 11 Ukraine; 12 Pina colada; 13 Tenerife.