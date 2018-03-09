Can you give a home to a hen?

A hen rehoming charity is appealing for volunteers to get in touch ahead of an event in Lynn tomorrow.

The British Hen Welfare Trust is seeking to find homes for 250 18-month-old hens, many of whom it fears will face slaughter unless they can be housed.

Andy Beecroft, the charity’s Norfolk co-ordinator, said: “Spring is just around the corner so it’s a great time to give some hens a loving home and watch them settle whilst you’re out in the garden.

“Please contact us and register for some lovely ladies. Let’s do our best to save them all.”

The trust says it has found homes for more than 620,000 hens since it was formed in 2005 and has over 600 collection points across Britain.

Anyone interested is asked to register today by visiting www.bhwt.org.uk and then calling 01884 860084.