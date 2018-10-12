Can you give Nancy a home?

Paws for Thought, October 12, 2018: Nancy (4730277)

This week’s featured animal in need of a new home is Nancy.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Here we have the lovely Nancy who is five years old. Being an ex-racer, she has spent all of her life in kennels.

“Nancy is tired of being shut behind bars now and just wants to chill out on a comfy bed, receiving lots of love and affection just like other dogs who have found their forever homes.

“Nancy has such a gentle and quiet disposition. She leans into your leg and looks longingly at you, with a look that makes you want to take her home.

“Nancy keeps her kennel clean and tidy and is non-destructive. She is good on the lead and walks well alongside other dogs.”

If you are interested in rehoming Nancy, or any of the other animals in the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details.