Can you help get a King’s Lynn teenager to Borneo?

A 13-year-old girl is taking on a series of challenges over the next two-years to subsidise a volunteering trip to Borneo.

Ellie Marshall, from Tilney Saint Lawrence, is attempting to raise £4,000 by July 2019 to subsidise a four-week volunteering trip to Borneo.

In Borneo, the St Clement’s High School student will be carrying out a variety of community projects including, development work, environmental and wildlife conservation.

She said: “In the summer of 2019 I have the opportunity to travel to Borneo for a four-week expedition with six other students from St Clement’s High School.

“The month long expedition will be doing charitable project work, including community development work, wildlife conservation, environmental conservation as well as personal development.

“The core objectives of this expedition will be to undertake projects in order to raise the educational standards of developing communities within a rural district of Borneo.

“As well as raising the living standards of developing communities within a rural district of Borneo, and assisting with ongoing wildlife conservation programmes to preserve biodiversity and protect vulnerable habitats.”

In order to raise money to subside her trip, Ellie is organising a series of fundraising activities, including skincare party and coffee mornings.

She said: “For this expedition I have to fundraise £4,000. So far I have held a Christmas raffle and a stall at a craft fayre.

“My next fundraising event is a coffee morning on February 17 at Tilney St Lawrence Village Hall. I have also planned a one night only cabaret disco event in March, bingo in July and a cycling event in the summer.”

For more information or to support Ellie’s four-week volunteering trip to Borneo, visit www.facebook.com/getellietoborneo

To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/get-ellie-to-borneo