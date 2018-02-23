Can you help Lexi?

This week’s featured pet is Lexi.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Lexi is a petite tabby and white adult female.

“Lexi is just starting to settle into the cattery and therefore is still slightly unsure of her surroundings. Deep down it is clear to see that Lexi is a fusspot and would love nothing more than to be back in a loving home.

She has been spayed, microchipped and had her first vaccination.”

If you are interested in rehoming Lexi, or any of the other animals at the centre, visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or phone 01553 618889 for more details.