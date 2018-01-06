Can you help name and shame North Wootton vandals?

Community leaders are teaming up with police to put a stop to vandalism and anti-social behaviour in North Wootton.

Members of North Wootton Parish Council say vandalism is a continuous issue in their village and it is disheartening to see the damaged caused by the culprits.

Community leaders and police working to stop North Wootton vandals

At a meeting at North Wootton Community School on Tuesday, members said police are looking into these issues with “high priority” and will report back at Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) next week.

Chairman of Wootton Park Association, Will Border said: “It has been happening all summer and it keeps happening. The worst was back in October when two children were spotted setting light to a whole picnic table. It was one of these plastic ones so it was meant to be fairly indestructible.

“They actually took some lighter fuel propellent so it was obviously they went there with intent to light it.

“A month or so before that they actually unbolted some of the bolts under the seat. To do that, you need a spanner.

“What we are saying is they keep going there with the intent to cause criminal damage.”

In early December, members of North Wootton Parish Council responded to reports of criminal damage to their village notice board and bus shelter.

Mr Border added: “Previous occasions of this same vandalism have happened last spring and then again in the summer. We have replaced the guttering and notice board three times in the last year.

“The battery pack for the solar light panel in the shelter has been pinched. This was in the roof space behind a locked loft hatch. They did leave a note saying thanks for the battery.

“All these items of vandalism have been reported to the Norfolk Police website, so we are getting crime numbers for all the incidents.”

The SNAP meeting is set to take place at Dersingham Primary School, on Saxon Way, on Wednesday, from 7pm.