Police want to identify a man in connection with two assaults in Lynn, one of which left a victim with a broken jaw.

Officers are investigating an incident in Albert Street car park at about 2.20am on Sunday, October 16.

Two men in their 20s were waiting for a lift home when they were approached by a man and punched in the face - the attacker was in a group of three men.

Police are appealing for help to identify this man in connection with two assaults in King's Lynn

One of the victims suffered a broken jaw in the attack and was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

He has been discharged, and the second victim did not require hospital treatment.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Gary Ranger at Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting investigations 36/80520/22 or 36/80400/22.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.