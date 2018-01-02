Can you help walk Susie for Walpole Highway resident?

A charity which helps the elderly and terminally ill people with pets is looking for volunteers to walk a Walpole Highway resident’s dog.

The Cinnamon Trust, which seeks to keep owners and pets together for as long as possible with help from volunteers, urgently needs dog-walking help for the resident and their dog Susie, a 10-year-old Jack Russell.

A spokesman for the Cinnamon Trust said: “What happens if illness, injury or just the fact that we all get older eventually affects our ability to look after our four-legged companions?

“A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them, there is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.

“Our aim is to relieve the owners of any worry concerning the welfare of their pets both during and after their own lifetime making us unique amongst charities.”

If you think you would be able to help Susie and her owner, call the Cinnamon Trust during office hours on 01736 758707, email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk, or go to their website at www.cinnamon.org.uk.