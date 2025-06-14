Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social,.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Matches were invented before lighters?

2. WHO AM I? Do you know the celebrity pictured above? Plus you get a bonus point for every Muppet you can name.

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these animals is the odd one out?

ELEPHANT; GIRAFFE: HIPPOPOTAMUS; LION; RHINOCEROS; ZEBRA.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Terminal 5 opened at Heathrow

▶ Boris Johnson beat Ken Livingstone to become Mayor of London

▶ Team GB gold medallists at the Olympics in Beijing included Chris Hoy, Ben Ainslie and Christine Ohuruogu

▶ The film Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released

5. WHAT'S BREWING: From which US state does this well-known drink come from?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Who scored the winning goal in this season's FA Cup final?

7. POPTEASER: Which famous song starts with these lines (we need the exact title, please)?

When I wake up, well, I know I'm gonna be

I'm gonna be the man who wakes up next to you

8. WORDWISE: According to the ONS, what was the most popular choice for parents naming their baby girls in England and Wales in 2023?

▶ A: ISLA

▶ B: OLIVIA

▶ C: LILY

9. WHO... played bartender Brian Flanagan in the 1988 movie Cocktail?

10. WHICH… animal can be seen on the logo of Porsche?

11. HOW... many colours will you find in a regular bag of M&Ms?

12. WHEN… you take a sharp turn in a car and lean to one side, which law of physics is at play?

13. WHERE AM I? In which famous square will you find this statue of William Shakespeare?

QUESTION 13

If you’re looking for a pub quiz…

The Old Mill in Kennington, near Ashford, holds its monthly quiz on the first Sunday of every month. It costs £2 per person to enter, with 50% going to the KSS Air Ambulance.

Also supporting the KSS Air Ambulance is the quiz at the Belle Vue Tavern in Pegwell Road, Ramsgate on the first Tuesday of every month at 7pm. It costs £5 to enter and has a cash prize for the winning team.

The Singleton Barn, near Ashford, hosts a quiz every Sunday from 8pm. It’s £1 per person to take part.

Head to the Bull Inn at Linton, near Maidstone, on the first Wednesday of every month for its charity pub quiz. It costs £3 per person to enter with £1 going to charity.

In Broadstairs, the Botany Bay Hotel has a quiz on the second Monday of every month (except August). It’s £2 per person to enter, and teams are up to six. There are lots of prizes, including a cash prize for the winners.

The monthly quiz at The Limes in Faversham is so popular booking is recommended! It is usually held on the third Thursday of the month (although this month’s will be on the fourth - June 26.) Call the pub on 01795 532007 to book your place.

ANSWERS: 1 False, the first lighters were invented around 1823, while the first friction match was created in 1826; 2 Jim Henson. Plus, top row from left, Animal, Waldorf, Beaker, Statler and Bunsen Honeydew. The other Muppets, from left, are Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo the Great and Scooter; 3 The lion is the odd one out because it is the only animal that is a carnivore - the others are all herbivores; 4 2008; 5 Jack Daniel's is a brand of Tennessee whiskey produced in Lynchburg; 6 Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace; 7 I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers: 8 B - Olivia; 9 Tom Cruise; 10 Horse; 11 Six - red, orange, green, blue, yellow and brown; 12 The law of inertia; 13 Leicster Square in London.