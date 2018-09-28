Can you rehome Ollie?

Ollie (4425615)

This week’s featured animal in need of a home is Ollie.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Poor little Ollie hasn’t had the best start in life, having been found in a ditch.

“We are looking for someone who is very experienced with Border Collies, has lots of time and patience to help Ollie overcome his fears and learn that the world is not such a scary place.

“He might find it beneficial to live with another dog who will help him gain confidence.

“We would stress that this will not be a quick fix and will need commitment to enable Ollie to reach his full potential.”

Call 01553 618889 for more details.