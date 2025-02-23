The Friends of The Walks group is looking for new volunteers to get involved at some of its forthcoming activity mornings.

The group will be working with West Norfolk Council’s management team on Fridays, February 28 and March 7 to help spread bark mulch around trees.

Friends’ chairman Rick Morrish said: “Mulch helps to improve the soil condition around the trees, retain moisture in dry summers and will simplify mowing around them.

The Walks has a rich collection of trees

“It will give young trees the best start in life and can also help established trees stay healthy.

Mulching helps to improve soil condition around trees

“This is a new initiative and we would like to grow our group of volunteers so that we can help The Walks management team more regularly with projects that enhance our premier public open space.”

The initial activity mornings will be two hours long and will start at The Walks café at 10.30am. Future events being planned include setting up trials to see what types of wildflower mixes might help to enhance biodiversity and amenity around the park.

Deborah Heneghan, councillor for St Margaret’s with St Nicholas ward and member of the borough council’s environment and community panel, said: “We are really pleased that the Friends group has re-established and can assist the council public open space team.

“Community involvement is a key part of The Walks management plan and will help maintain our Green Flag status and other initiatives.”

More information about the Friends of The Walks group can be found at the website

https://www.thewalks.uk/

If you are interested in joining the activity mornings or supporting the group in other ways, email: secretaryfow@gmail.com