Cancer charity Big C receives grand boost thanks to Mintlyn Crematorium scheme

A cancer charity with a centre in Lynn has been presented with funds raised from a charitable scheme at Mintlyn Crematorium.

Representatives of West Norfolk Council, which owns and operates Mintlyn Crematorium, met with Big C officials last week to present a cheque for £5,000.

The donation has been raised through a charitable scheme, operated by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), of which Mintlyn Crematorium is a member.

Cheque pres to Big C from Mintlyn Crematorium King's Lynn by Borough Mayor..LtoR, Bev Mitchell (Assistant Cemeteries and Crematorium Manager), Councillor Mrs Kathy Mellish (Cabinet Member for Facilities and ICT), Tonia King (Big C Centre Manager King's Lynn), Chris Bushby (Big C Chief Executive), Borough Mayor and Mayoress Nick and Cheryl Daubney, handing over the Â£5k cheque.. (5151621)

Under the scheme, metal from medical implants is recycled after cremation, with the consent of the family of the deceased.

Kathy Mellish, cabinet member for facilities and ICT, said over the years the council has been involved with the scheme, they have supported a variety of organisations, but what they all have in common is the “wonderful work” they do to support local people.

She added: “We all know the gruelling effect that being treated for cancer can have, so I’m very pleased our donation will help Big C support those affected in lots of ways.”

Twice a year the institute asks its scheme members to nominate local charities, which help to support people to cope with the death of loved ones, to receive a donation.

Staff at Mintlyn Crematorium, which has been part of the scheme since 2011 and donated £67,000 to charities during that time, chose Big C this year.

Tonia King, Big C centre manager, said: “Donations such as this help ensure Big C can continue to support local people affected by cancer, whether they be the patient, carer, family or friend.

“This may be in the form of funding ground-breaking cancer research, cutting-edge equipment in our local hospitals, emotional support in our Support and Information Centres or by educating younger generations in cancer prevention – all of which happens right here in Norfolk.”