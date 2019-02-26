Cancer collection in King's Lynn captures youngster's imagination

As they have for many other charities, the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn have a regular supply of volunteers to help with fundraising collections on behalf of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

And members were out in force at the Tesco Hardwick store on Saturday.

Michael and Elizabeth Walker are pictured above with one young supporter, who, not just content with putting in one contribution, went back to his parents on no less than three occasions and each time they responded with a contribution.

A club spokesman said that members who took part in the collection were amazed at the generosity of the public, who patently appreciated the work done by Marie Curie to support people with terminal illnesses and their families. Picture: SUBMITTED