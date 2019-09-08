Cancer survey puts King's Lynn hospital amongst country's top performers

A national survey of cancer patients' experiences has placed Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital amongst the top performers in the country.

The results of 2018's National Cancer Patient Experience Survey revealed that the QEH performed above the national average and among the best Trusts in the country when it came to ensuring patients had access to a cancer nurse specialist.

When asked to rate their care from of 0 to 10 (0 = very poor), patients responded with an average score of 8.8.

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital (14560939)

Other encouraging results from the report include areas where the QEH has been found to be performing above the national average, such as:

95 per cent said they were given appropriate advice on who to contact if they were worried after they left the hospital. The national average is 94

93 per cent of patients said it had been easy to contact their specialist nurse. The average is 85

82 per cent of patients said they were involved as much as they wanted to be in decision about their care and treatment. The average is 79

QEH chief nurse Libby McManus said: “This is very positive news for the Trust and, more importantly, the patients who receive cancer care and treatment here.

“These results confirm that we are taking good care of patients at a particularly difficult time in their lives when they can feel at their most vulnerable.”

The survey also raised some areas where patients feel the hospital could improve or is below the national average.

Ms McManus said: “We also acknowledge areas in the survey where patients have felt we have not done enough to support them.

"This is particularly around practical support and guidance on living with cancer and treating patients with dignity and respect. We are therefore keen to continue working together with patients to see where we can improve.”