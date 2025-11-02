A pensioner discovered a ‘very malignant’ breast cancer after being prompted to check by a former nurse performing a stand-up show.

The 81-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, is the 13th woman who sought treatment after going to see Zeph Churchill’s Spalding show ‘Is It Me Or Is It Hot In Here,’ a performance about menopause and breast cancer.

Following the show, the woman discovered a lump and was fast-tracked for a single mastectomy at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Zeph Churchill uses her knowledge and comic skill to tackle serious subjects in her show.

She said: “I had breast cancer about 20 years ago and I thought I had a bit of a lump under my arm.

“I happened to see a post from Zeph about the importance of self examination.

“I have seen the show so I am fully aware and thought it was a cyst.”



Thinking it would be nothing, after calling her doctor she was told it would be dealt with straight away.

She said: “It turned out to be very malignant and different to the type of cancer I had before.

“The QEH acted very quickly as soon as they had the results of the biopsy.”



The keen musician had an operation to remove one breast and is unsure if she will need to have chemotherapy, but has a follow-up appointment shortly.

She said: “I cannot fault the treatment that I have had at the QEH.

“The hospital wasn’t to see me again for more analysis of the tissue taken.



“I have had radiotherapy before and they don’t do it twice.”

During the show, Zeph stresses the importance of self-examination in between mammograms.

The woman said: “I can understand people ignoring something small, but I know someone who ignored it and subsequently died.



“People are frightened to go but it can happen so quickly.

“I was awake an hour after the operation, and friends have helped see to me.”

Before her diagnosis, she had been helping raise funds for a breast cancer charity and is now taking things ‘a day at a time’

She added: "It is ironic, really.



“I just think that people should not ignore their health.

“Looking after your health is so important.”

Zeph has reached some 7,000 women and men through her touring comedy show, which has recently come to an end, about checking their breasts and embracing menopause.

She said: “When I set out to do it, it was because I couldn’t reach as many menopausal women as I needed to.



“I had been a nurse lecturer for the best part of 30 years and never said the things I wanted to say.

“If in doubt, check it out.”

For further information, visit coppafeel.org