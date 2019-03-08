Cancer survivor raises funds for his marathon challenge

A craft fair was held at a Lynn car company to raise funds for a staff member who is running the London Marathon having been diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

Sales manager of Stebbings, Andrew Harrisson, 37, has raised just over £2,000 for Macmillian Cancer Support and will be running the marathon next month.

A craft fair with a tombola and refreshments was organised by Andrew’s mother on Sunday as seven cars were taken out of the showroom to accommodate the fair.

Mr Harrisson, who lives in South Lynn, started training for the marathon just before Christmas.

He said: “This is the hardest thing I have ever done without a shadow of doubt. It is harder than overcoming cancer but it is what it is.”

Andrew Harrisson from Stebbings is raising money for Macmillan as a sign of gratitude as he prepares for 'toughest challenge' yet

Mr Harrisson was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 30, but is now in the gym every day training hard for his marathon.

Having survived his cancer scare, he wants to give something back as a sign of gratitude after being treated by the Macmillan Treatment Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

His overall target for Macmillan is £3,500, and a Just Giving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-harrisson.

Most of the £2,000 raised so far has come through offline funds, but nearly £200 has also been donated on the page so far.

Having held the craft fair at his company’s salesroom, Mr Harrisson also has a bingo night lined up on April 6.

Although he has never run a marathon before, Mr Harrisson said he leads an active and sporty lifestyle.

He is more into football than running but his marathon training is “all going as it should be”.

Mr Harrisson also showed his gratitude to his mother who organised the craft fair.

“My mum would be the main one to thank for her support.”