After conquering her fear of water since late October, a fundraiser will be swimming roughly two hours for charity.

Bridget Wells will be doing her sponsored swim on Monday, May 27 at the Everlast Fitness Club on the North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Her sponsored swim is raising funds for cancer care and treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

The funds will go towards new equipment.

Having originally set a target of £6,000 for the cause, over £7,100 has now been raised on her Just Giving page alone.

Bridget Wells

This can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bridget-wells-swim.

She said: “This will be my last fundraising event and will be using it to conquer my fear of water.

“I have been fundraising since 1998 and at present have raised over £54,000 for local charities, it would be very nice to sign off my fundraising with a figure £60,000 or more.”

Among the events to raise money for the cause were a book sale at Gaywood Tesco, which raised £183, and a bingo night at Tilney St Lawrence Village Hall, raising £500.

Further bingo events raised £691 and £591 at the Globe Bowls Club in Lynn and Gaywood Conservative Club respectively.