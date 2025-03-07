More than £4.5million worth of cannabis has been seized by officers in Norfolk as part of an operation targeting organised crime groups.

Criminal networks involved in drug dealing, money laundering and other violent offences were targeted by police and partner agencies under the national initiative – Operation Mille.

This saw two warrants carried out in Lynn at properties in Hockham Street in South Lynn and Old Sunway in the town centre, where more than 150 plants were seized worth a total estimated street value of around £30,000.

Across the county, officers focused on tackling large-scale cannabis cultivations, which they say are a “key source of illicit income” for organised gangs, during a week of increased police action which ran from Monday, February 17 to Sunday, February 23.

It was designed to disrupt organised crime gangs by taking out a key source of their revenue, while also apprehending those involved, safeguarding those being exploited, and increasing intelligence around how the networks operate.

Norfolk Constabulary worked alongside the Eastern Regional Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and partner agencies to target the criminal networks involved in cannabis production and other serious criminality.

A total of 302 cannabis plants were seized from three properties on Orange Grove in Wisbech. Picture: Norfolk Police

In Norfolk, a total of nine warrants were executed, with almost 5,000 plants seized and 10 people arrested. These included:

- Two warrants were carried out on different properties in Hockham Street in South Lynn. The first was on Wednesday, February 12 and the second was on Thursday, February 20. A total of 110 plants were seized between the two properties, worth an estimated £20,000. One person was arrested on February 20 and cautioned.

- A total of 55 plants, worth an estimated street value of £10,000, were seized following a warrant in Old Sunway in Lynn on Sunday, February 23.

- Warrants were also carried out just over the Cambridgeshire border at three properties on Orange Grove in Wisbech on Wednesday, February 19. This saw a total of 302 plants seized, worth an estimated £60,000. One person was arrested, charged and remanded.

The plants found in Wisbech were worth an estimated £60,000. Picture: Norfolk Police

- A warrant in Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth, saw a total of 332 plants, with an estimated street value of £66,000, seized on Monday, January 24. Two people were arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

- A total of 1,291 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £250,000 were seized following a warrant in Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth on Thursday, February 6. Two people were arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

- Another warrant in Great Ellingham’s West Carr Road Industrial estate saw 154kg of dried cannabis and 1,757 plants seized on Tuesday, February 18. The items seized had an estimated street value of £4million. Two people were arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

- A total of 302 plants were seized from a property in St Augustines Street, Norwich, on Thursday, February 20. The plants were worth an estimated street value of £60,000. One person was arrested, charged and remanded.

- A warrant on Rushall’s Harleston Road saw 770 cannabis plants, worth an estimated street value of £154,000, seized on Thursday, February 20. One person was arrested and released without charge.

The news came in the same week that police discovered a cannabis factory in Lynn, with a total of 70 plants being found on London Road

Detective Superintendent Matt Barden, the operation lead in Norfolk, said: “Not only has this operation prevented a huge amount of drugs from entering the supply chain in Norfolk, it has also disrupted the viability of organised criminal groups in the county.

“The tireless work put in by our officers and ERSOU to plan and execute this intensification period has also resulted in further intelligence which will continue to help focus our future efforts.

“Large scale cannabis production generates significant money, which Organised Crime Groups can use to fund other illegal activity. We work year-round to disrupt drugs networks and stop these criminal enterprises, to safeguarding those at the greatest risk of harm.

“We continue to rely on the support of our communities to help us to achieve that.”

Norfolk Police has offered the following advice as key signs that people can look out for which may indicate that a property has been turned into a cannabis factory:

- Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night

- Blacked-out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside

- Bright lights in rooms throughout the night

- Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling

- A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans

- Evidence of a large number of plant pots, fertilisers and compost

You can report suspicious activity to Norfolk Police using its online crime reporting service, or call 101 at any time.

Anyone with a hearing or speech impairment can use a textphone service on 18001 101.

However, if you suspect someone is in immediate danger, call 999 now.

Anyone wanting to stay anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.