A “capable and committed” councillor is set to become the portfolio holder for culture events at West Norfolk Council.

Cllr Sue Lintern will be taking over the role from Cllr Bal Anota, who is stepping back from the cabinet for “personal reasons”.

Cllr Alistair Beales, council leader, said: “While I am sorry to see Bal step back, I am delighted to bring Sue on board.

Cllr Sue Lintern is the new portfolio holder for culture and events. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“She is a capable and committed councillor who is a real asset to our Independent Partnership, and I look forward to working more closely with her as one of our portfolio holders.”

Cllr Lintern became an Independent councillor in 2023, representing the Wissey Ward.