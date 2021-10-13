Captain Fawcett barbers King's Lynn raises over £20K for charity with BarbersRide

Lynn’s Captain Fawcett barbers (Manufacturer and Purveyor of simply ‘First Class Gentleman’s Grooming Requisites’) has been flying the flag for West Norfolk on an epic 1,671-mile motorbike ride across Scotland and England to raise funds for a national children’s charity.

BarbersRide occurs every year, where barbers shops take on the challenge of a motorcycle ride that spans the UK.

The fifth BarbersRide was a triumph, with funds reaching over £20K - with more donations still coming in.

Captain Fawcett's Ltd and the Fifth BabersRide Credit Captain Fawcett's Ltd (52222072)

On August 7 a group of barbers from Captain Fawcett, united by their passion for bikes and barbering, set off on a mission to support Make-A-Wish® UK, the charity which grants life-changing wishes to those whose childhood has been cut short by the diagnosis of a critical condition.

Richie Finney, West Norfolk Champion and owner of Captain Fawcett Ltd is one of the founding members and key sponsor of BarbersRide.

By day taking to the highways in all manner of wild and wonderful British weather, each evening featured an after party with live music, food and drinks to revive spirits after zooming through the formidable trails.

The road trip included riding through the Scottish Highlands, a favourite with this year’s riders.

Past Rides have to date raised over £66K for The Lion’s Barber Collective plus London’s Great Ormond Street and Liverpool’s Alder Hey children’s hospitals.

BarbersRide have supported Make-A-Wish since 2019, saying: “Make-A-Wish grants special wishes for sick children - bringing positivity and happiness in times of distress. We really wanted to work with a national children’s charity so that children from each region could benefit – Make-A-Wish is the perfect organisation to partner with. We even managed to ride in 2020, observing social distancing, and garnered incredible support from our sponsors, our riders, the barbers and barbershops and of course the guests at every event.”

Make-A-Wish Chief Executive Jason Suckley said: “We are hugely grateful to BarbersRide and all those who have supported their brilliantly unique way of fundraising for Make-A-Wish over the years.

"Any money they raise will help us with our ambitious mission to light up the lives of every child in the UK who has a critical condition, by granting their wish.

"From the moment they are diagnosed, the joy of childhood is often brought to an abrupt end while treatment, medical appointments and worry take over.

"It can’t be underestimated how powerful a wish can be in bringing light and joy to those children, as well as their loved ones, creating positive moments and cherished memories that have a lasting impact on all their lives.”

MP James Wild visiting Captain Fawsett's Emporium in King's Lynn..Richie Finney with MP James Wild and one of the museum displays. (52143711)

North West Norfolk MP James Wild recently visited Captain Fawcett's to look at the museum/emporium.

He said: "It's a very interesting place and well worth the visit."