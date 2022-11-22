Car and van crash outside King's Lynn library
Published: 16:01, 22 November 2022
| Updated: 16:02, 22 November 2022
A car and van reportedly crashed outside Lynn's library earlier today.
AA Traffic has reported that there is still slow traffic on London Road due to the incident, although all lanes have been re-opened.
One business on the street is believed to have confirmed the collision occurred outside the library building, with restrictions subsequently being put in place due to traffic in both directions being affected.
Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.