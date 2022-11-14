Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Kruisers car club members commemorate Armistice

By Jeremy Ransome
Published: 16:03, 14 November 2022
 | Updated: 16:04, 14 November 2022

A group of Lynn Kruisers car club members and friends organised a vehicle run out to commemorate Armistice.

They met up at Sainsbury’s Lynn car park for a short service of remembrance.

Several members have family who were affected by the world wars.

Lynn Kruisers (60645437)
After a two minute silence, the group embarked on a steady cruise to Hunstanton where they congregated at Tesco’s car park to take part in a meal and to walk along the front.

Members thanked store managers at Sainsbury and Tesco, without whose help this event would not have been possible.

