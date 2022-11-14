King's Lynn Kruisers car club members commemorate Armistice
Published: 16:03, 14 November 2022
| Updated: 16:04, 14 November 2022
A group of Lynn Kruisers car club members and friends organised a vehicle run out to commemorate Armistice.
They met up at Sainsbury’s Lynn car park for a short service of remembrance.
Several members have family who were affected by the world wars.
After a two minute silence, the group embarked on a steady cruise to Hunstanton where they congregated at Tesco’s car park to take part in a meal and to walk along the front.
Members thanked store managers at Sainsbury and Tesco, without whose help this event would not have been possible.