King’s Lynn Kruisers car club members commemorate Armistice Day with classic vehicle run
Published: 11:52, 16 November 2023
A group of the King’s Lynn Kruisers car club members along with friends commemorated Armistice Day by holding a classic vehicle run.
Members met up at Sainsbury car park in Lynn for a short service of remembrance, including a two-minute silence.
They then embarked on a steady cruise to Hunstanton where they congregated at Tesco car park, meeting with other members from this area. All then enjoyed a meal at the Mariners Arms at Old Hunstanton.
The group thanked Sainsbury and Tesco, without whose help the event would not have been possible.