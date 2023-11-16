A group of the King’s Lynn Kruisers car club members along with friends commemorated Armistice Day by holding a classic vehicle run.

Members met up at Sainsbury car park in Lynn for a short service of remembrance, including a two-minute silence.

They then embarked on a steady cruise to Hunstanton where they congregated at Tesco car park, meeting with other members from this area. All then enjoyed a meal at the Mariners Arms at Old Hunstanton.

The group thanked Sainsbury and Tesco, without whose help the event would not have been possible.