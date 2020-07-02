Police appeal after car crashed into two King's Lynn homes
Published: 10:20, 02 July 2020
| Updated: 10:23, 02 July 2020
Witnesses are being sought after a car crashed into two houses in Gaywood.
Police say the incident happened in Marsh Lane at around 4.40am on Saturday and involved a black BMW 1 Series car.
Norfolk Police today said the car was likely to "have significant damage" and have appealed for anyone who saw what happened, or who has information, to come forward.
