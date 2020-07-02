Home   News   Article

Police appeal after car crashed into two King's Lynn homes

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 10:20, 02 July 2020
 | Updated: 10:23, 02 July 2020

Witnesses are being sought after a car crashed into two houses in Gaywood.

Police say the incident happened in Marsh Lane at around 4.40am on Saturday and involved a black BMW 1 Series car.

Norfolk Police today said the car was likely to "have significant damage" and have appealed for anyone who saw what happened, or who has information, to come forward.

Kings Lynn

