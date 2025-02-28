Emergency services called after car crashed into parked vehicle on Winter Nelis Way in King’s Lynn
Published: 14:10, 28 February 2025
Emergency services were called to reports that a car had crashed into a parked vehicle yesterday evening.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene on Winter Nelis Way in North Lynn at 7.35pm.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.
“The driver of the car involved in the collision, an adult man, declined transportation to hospital.”
Police said any injuries sustained were not thought to be serious.
A road closure was in place, with Winter Nelis Way reopening at 10pm.