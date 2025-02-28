Emergency services were called to reports that a car had crashed into a parked vehicle yesterday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene on Winter Nelis Way in North Lynn at 7.35pm.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.

The crash happened on Winter Nelis Way in King’s Lynn. Picture: Dávid Gyenei

“The driver of the car involved in the collision, an adult man, declined transportation to hospital.”

Police said any injuries sustained were not thought to be serious.

A road closure was in place, with Winter Nelis Way reopening at 10pm.