Car dented and wing mirror broken off in criminal damage incident in Fairstead

A car was damaged in Fairstead last night when its wing mirror was broken off and its roof was dented.

Officers are appealing for information after the incident on Wallace Close at about 9pm on Thursday (November 29).

Police news.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time stated, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/75329/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.