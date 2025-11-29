Fundraising efforts from a group of vintage car enthusiasts has resulted in a donation of more than £2,000 to a life-saving charity.

Members of West Norfolk Morris Minor Club held a raffle at their annual branch rally at Baytree Garden Centre, in Hilgay in June, a tombola at their annual display on The Green at Hunstanton in September and monthly quizzes, run by Wendy at The Woolpack, Terrington St John, on the last Monday of each month, except December.

The amount totalled £2,500 which has been presented to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which provides critical care 24/7 via two helicopters and land vehicles covering counties including Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Members of West Norfolk Morris Minor Club hand over the proceeds to a representative of the EAAA

The voluntary service relies on the generosity of fundraisers in order to continue its vital work.