Car extravaganza at Walpole St Andrew
Cars of all shapes and sixes, makes and models were on display this weekend at a classic motor extravaganza in Walpole St Andrew.
Organised by Wendy Newman of Lynn Kruisers, a classic car club that is nearing its 50th year of running, having been set up in 1976, enthusiasts were able to see classics exhibited at the community centre.
Wendy said: "We come once a year and we are one of the oldest car clubs in the country and still surviving.
"It's an annual event that is for the community, anything unusual can come and we love it.
"We always give money to charities, it is always a different charity and we try to keep it local.
"We have donated to Scotty's Little Soldiers and Macmillan Cancer Support in the past.
"We still have money in the kitty and if there is something local that want a little bit of help we will help.
"It always rains at our shows but it was excellent considering the weather.
"There were lots of people camping here on Saturday who went down to the Warehouse at Setch, we do a cruise for them and a disco in the hall, they love that.
"A good time was had by all."