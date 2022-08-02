Cars of all shapes and sixes, makes and models were on display this weekend at a classic motor extravaganza in Walpole St Andrew.

Organised by Wendy Newman of Lynn Kruisers, a classic car club that is nearing its 50th year of running, having been set up in 1976, enthusiasts were able to see classics exhibited at the community centre.

Wendy said: "We come once a year and we are one of the oldest car clubs in the country and still surviving.

Different makes and models are on display at the Lynn Kruisers' car show at Walpole St Andrew community centre. MLNF-22AF07651

"It's an annual event that is for the community, anything unusual can come and we love it.

"We always give money to charities, it is always a different charity and we try to keep it local.

"We have donated to Scotty's Little Soldiers and Macmillan Cancer Support in the past.

"We still have money in the kitty and if there is something local that want a little bit of help we will help.

"It always rains at our shows but it was excellent considering the weather.

"There were lots of people camping here on Saturday who went down to the Warehouse at Setch, we do a cruise for them and a disco in the hall, they love that.

Pictured: Richard Clingo at the classic car show organised by Lynn Kruisers in Walpole St Andrew. MLNF-22AF07653

Pictured: Ryan Dearing at the classic car show in Walpole St Andrew organised by Lynn Kruisers. MLNF-22AF07654

Pictured: Carl Burton at the Lynn Kruisers car show in Walpole St Andrew community centre. MLNF-22AF07657

Derek Nockolds pictured at the Lynn Kruisers' car show at Walpole St Andrew. MLNF-22AF07663

"A good time was had by all."