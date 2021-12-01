Car on fire at King's Lynn train station
This morning a car was on fire just outside Lynn train station.
A woman and man pulled in to the road alongside the station as the car blazed to the alarm of passing rush-hour commuters.
A witness who worked at the station said: "I could smell burning like rubber and came outside to see the car was on fire so I called 999.
"The driver managed to safely get the car round and she was very brave."
The car driver preferred to remain anonymous but told our reporter: "I came around the corner and started smelling something and realised the car was on fire.
"I was worried it was going to go boom as there was a full tank of petrol in it.
The Incident Commander was on scene and a member of the brigade said: "We just got called to the fire and nobody was injured."
The team quickly dealt with the incident and said: "Two appliances attended a vehicle fire on Blackfriars Road. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. Stop message received at 09.09."