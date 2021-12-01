This morning a car was on fire just outside Lynn train station.

A woman and man pulled in to the road alongside the station as the car blazed to the alarm of passing rush-hour commuters.

A witness who worked at the station said: "I could smell burning like rubber and came outside to see the car was on fire so I called 999.

A couple's car caught fire whilst driving so they pulled off the road in to the train station in Lynn. (53442116)

"The driver managed to safely get the car round and she was very brave."

The car driver preferred to remain anonymous but told our reporter: "I came around the corner and started smelling something and realised the car was on fire.

"I was worried it was going to go boom as there was a full tank of petrol in it.

The Incident Commander was on scene and a member of the brigade said: "We just got called to the fire and nobody was injured."

A car was on fire at Lynn train station today, nobody was injured and the brigade were quickly o the scene. (53442121)

The team quickly dealt with the incident and said: "Two appliances attended a vehicle fire on Blackfriars Road. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. Stop message received at 09.09."

Fire brigade were quickly on the scene. (53442124)