Rush-hour drivers in Lynn this morning can expect some delays after a car overturned on the A148 Wootton Road.

The road, a major thoroughfare into the town, was reported to be blocked in both directions by the accident.

The location of the accident was close to the petrol station.

Accident on Wootton Road, King's Lynn

Two cars were involved with one ending up on its roof, happened just after 7.30am. Emergency services are there at present.

However, initial reports from AA Roadwatch was that the traffic was coping well.