Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Car overturns on A148 Wootton Road in King's Lynn

By Mark Leslie
-
mark.leslie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:05, 24 June 2021
 | Updated: 09:19, 24 June 2021

Rush-hour drivers in Lynn this morning can expect some delays after a car overturned on the A148 Wootton Road.

The road, a major thoroughfare into the town, was reported to be blocked in both directions by the accident.

The location of the accident was close to the petrol station.

Accident on Wootton Road, King's Lynn
Accident on Wootton Road, King's Lynn

Two cars were involved with one ending up on its roof, happened just after 7.30am. Emergency services are there at present.

However, initial reports from AA Roadwatch was that the traffic was coping well.

Accidents Kings Lynn Mark Leslie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE