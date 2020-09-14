The extent of the decrease in car parking revenue in West Norfolk due to the coronavirus pandemic has been highlighted by new figures.

With employees being made to work from home as the UK went into full lockdown on March 23, town centres became ghost towns.

Freedom of Information data shows West Norfolk Council received £499,751 after the deduction of tax between January and February this year, before the pandemic took its grip on UK life.

The Old Cattle Market car park in Lynn

Between March 16 and April 29, this car parking revenue dropped to £52,740.29.

West Norfolk Council announced key workers were able to park in Austin Fields East, the upper deck of the Vancouver Quarter car park and the Central Car Park in Hunstanton, free of charge from April 2 until being phased out from May 20.

This priority parking was phased out as more people returned to work with lockdown restrictions easing.