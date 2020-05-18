Car parking charges return to King's Lynn and Hunstanton following free offer for key workers
Priority car parking in Lynn's town centre is being phased out by West Norfolk Council as more people return to work in the coming weeks.
Signage currently offering free parking on the Austin Fields East, and upper deck Vancouver Quarter (Sainsburys), in Lynn will be removed.
Likewise, the signage in Central Car Park in Hunstanton will also come down as charges are re-introduced from Wednesday (May, 20).
