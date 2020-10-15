Lynn's hospital has announced parking charges for patients and visitors will be reinstated next month.

Free car parking was introduced during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in late March and the Trust’s loss of income was reimbursed by the government.

From Sunday, November 1, car parking charges will return in line with all other local NHS Trusts.

A pay-and-display system will be in operation again at the Gayton Road site.

The car parks at the Trust are managed by the hospital, with the enforcement role contracted out to West Norfolk Council.

Health secretary Matt Hancock set out the free parking measures in March stating all 206 hospital trusts in England would be expected to comply.