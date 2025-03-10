More car parking charges are set to go up in Lynn.

Norfolk County Council has proposed to put up on-street parking fares in the town, as well as Great Yarmouth, from April 1.

The increases follow both West Norfolk Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council agreeing to raise fees at car parks they manage in the towns.

It will now cost £5 to park on Lynn’s South Quay for three hours

Drivers can expect to pay £4 more for an annual permit.

Drivers parking in the South Beach Parade and North Drive car parks in Great Yarmouth will be expected to pay between £5.70 and £6.20 for a four-hour stay, rising to £9.90 for 10 hours.

The fares have increased by between 30p and 80p, and the changes will come into force on April 1.

The cost increases in car parks managed by the borough council will also come into force that day.

Car parking charges are also due to rise in North Norfolk and Norwich.