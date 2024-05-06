A car parts company is set to open the doors to its new branch in town this week.

Jayar Car Parts has announced it will launch its 41st location on the North Lynn Industrial Estate tomorrow (Tuesday, May 7).

As one of the largest independent distributors of car parts and accessories in the south of England, the store hopes to supply Lynn’s motor trade and general public with top-quality car parts, workshop consumables, garage equipment and tools at competitive trade prices.

The store will be opening on 7 Bergen Way. Picture: Google Maps

Currently, the town’s closest branches are in Fakenham and Dereham holding stocks of major brands including Granville, Castrol, Allied Nippon, ADL Blue Print, NGK, Febi, KYB, National, Mahle, WIX, Dayco, Yuasa, LUK, Shaftec, Kayaba, Valeo and many more.

The family-run business will also offer OE (original equipment) parts, which were previously dealer-only, on a same-day delivery basis with any non-stocked parts guaranteed for the next day.

Jayar Car Parts will be open six days a week, Monday to Friday 8am until 5.30pm and Saturdays 8am until 1pm.