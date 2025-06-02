A newly opened car retailer has supported a good cause with a generous donation.

The new Volvo Holden retailer on Bergen Way in North Lynn, which opened its doors to the community in April, donated £1,000 to support the Hillington-based Tapping House Hospice.

The cash will go towards sponsoring Tapping House’s golf day and the Shine a Light Star sponsorship.

Holden Volvo is supporting the Tapping House Hospice, which recently benefited from the Tulips for Tapping event. Picture: Volvo Holden King’s Lynn

Lindsey Atkin, from the Tapping House Hospice, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Volvo Holden King’s Lynn for this generous donation, which will help us continue our invaluable service.

“At Tapping House Hospice, we are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive the kindness and companionship they deserve – something that wouldn’t be possible without donations.

“On behalf of everyone at Tapping House Hospice, I’d like to say a big thank you to Volvo Holden King’s Lynn.”

Jeremy Trett, group sales general manager at Volvo Holden, said: "After opening in King’s Lynn earlier this spring and receiving such a warm welcome from locals, we knew we wanted to give back by supporting the community groups and charities that are pillars of the King’s Lynn community.

“We are proud to support Tapping House Hospice and pleased to be able to offer our assistance to such a worthy and important cause.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with the charity and working with other local groups and organisations in the future.”