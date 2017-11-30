Car stolen and ‘extensively damaged’ following burglary in King’s Lynn

A Toyota Rav 4 has been stolen and “extensively damaged” following a burglary in Lynn.

Police are appealing for information after the car was discovered crashed into a hedge on Hill Road, Middleton, at about 7.30am on Tuesday, November 28.

Officers say there was extensive damage to the car including all four tyres slashed, interior panels ripped out and attempts were made to set fire to it.

Following further enquiries officers discovered the car had been stolen from an address in Hawthorns some time between 9.45am on Monday, November 27 and when the car was found.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in either location between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Marie Lloyd at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.