Witnesses are being sought after a car and jewellery were stolen from a house in Gooderstone.

Police say the raid happened at an address in The Street between 7.30am on Sunday and 10am yesterday.

The car, a black Mercedes AMG Sport, was later found in Adeane Close, Mundford.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det Con James Morgan, of Thetford CID, on 101.