Customers shopping in Sainsbury's this lunchtime have been unable to pay for their items by card.

It is believed a fault across the supermarket's network nationwide has forced checkouts to only accept cash payments.

The problem is believed to be affecting stores nationwide

One customer on Twitter contacted the store to ask 'Card payments down in my local Sainsbury's. Apparently it's a national outage'.

Elsewhere social media users were also reporting problems with accessing the Sainsbury's app and making payments for insurances which staff had been unable to take because of a system fault.

It is not clear if the two issues are connected.

Shoppers have only been able to pay for items with cash

Sainsbury's has been contacted for a comment.

More to follow.