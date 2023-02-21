A specialist cardiologist from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was honoured to attend a centenary reception in the presence of Her Royal Highness,The Princess Royal.

Dr Ashok Tahilyani, who cares for patients who have defects and diseases of the heart and blood vessels, was invited to the celebration event as a long-term member of the British Cardiovascular Society.

He was invited to the event in London for, among other things, his work as principal investigator.

Specialist cardiologist from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr Ashok Tahilyani, pictured second from right, was honoured to attend the British Cardiovascular Society centenary reception in the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal

The reception, which marked 100 years of the British Cardiovascular Society, was held at St James Palace on Thursday, February 2.

Guests enjoyed a drinks reception before being introduced to Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal.

Dr Ashok Tahilyani, cardiology consultant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: “It was a real honour to be invited to this special event in celebration of the British Cardiovascular Society centenary and to be introduced to Her Royal Highness.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Lynn

“To have my work as a cardiologist recognised by the British Cardiovascular Society is a real honour.

“ It was a privilege to attend.

“It was so humbling to be inside the St James Palace and talk to fellow academics around how the British Cardiovascular Society has evolved over the century.”

Dr Rudy Duehmke, cardiology clinical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital said: “We are so lucky that Dr Tahilyani has recently joined us.

“ He has been a great addition to our cardiology team as both a colleague and a friend.”

Speaking to an audience of cardiologists and cardiovascular healthcare professionals, and patient representatives, the Princess Royal paid tribute to the achievements of the society over the past century.

She acknowledged that the care for patients with heart problems involves many healthcare professionals, relying on multidisciplinary teams.

At the reception, Professor John Greenwood outlined some of the British Cardiovascular Society’s recent achievements.

These included the Digital Knowledge Hub, The British Cardiovascular Society Academy, Women in Cardiology, and a new strand of work on equality, diversity, and inclusion.