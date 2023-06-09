Free training will be coming to Lynn specially aimed at people wanting to get into the care industry.

A five day programme will be made available later this month with teaching from the College of West Anglia.

It’s been organised by Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support and aims to provide basic training along with giving those wanting to work in adult care a better understanding of the sector before applying for jobs.

Phil Tilney (right) giving information about a career in adult care

Named the Care Academy, the programme will consist of four days of virtual training and one practical day at the college itself.

There will also be an online event for the participants to meet and be interviewed by local care employers with current staff vacancies.

It will start on Monday, June 26 and anybody interested can call Norfolk & Suffolk Care Support on 01603 629211 or visit their website to fill out an application form.

Phil Tilney, social care careers ambassador at Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for people in West Norfolk who would like to work in social care.

“Care work is so rewarding, and if you want a job that can make a real difference to people’s lives it is definitely the sector to join.”