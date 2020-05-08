'Care and dedication' of Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff means more coronavirus patients are returning home
Published: 12:30, 08 May 2020
| Updated: 12:31, 08 May 2020
More than 180 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have now been discharged from Lynn's hospital.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has announced this afternoon that a total of 186 patients have been able to return home after being treated at the Gayton Road site.
A social media post by the QEH said these people have been able to leave hospital due to the "care and dedication" of staff.
