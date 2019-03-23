Care company with West Norfolk base commits to paying ‘real’ living wage

A care company which operates in West Norfolk has revealed its commitment to paying its staff a ‘real’ Living Wage.

From April 1, Home Instead Senior Care, based in North, Mid and West Norfolk, will pay all caregivers £10.50 an hour, rather than the £8.21 national living wage – the statutory national minimum wage for those aged 25 and over.

This will be increasing by 4.9 per cent from April 1 from £7.83 to £8.21.

Staff from the King's Lynn branch of Home Instead Senior Care. Picture: SUBMITTED. (7938627)

The company has recently been commended, as it received the Mayor’s Business Award for customer care, which was sponsored by the Lynn News.

Tom McEwan, operations director at Home Instead West Norfolk, said: “Our mission is to be employer of choice across North, Mid and West Norfolk.

“We need quality caregivers to be part of our fantastic team.

“They all work so hard and I think paying £10.50 per hour is the right thing to do.”

Mr McEwan said, in addition to the company’s Mayor’s Business Award for customer care, Home Instead West Norfolk was also voted Best Employers in Care 2018.

“I am proud to say that we work hard to ensure our staff are valued,” he added.

Home Instead Senior Care provides at-home, relationship-led care for older people, offering a range of services from companionship and respite care to support for those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

In addition to the office based in Lynn, the company also has offices in Dereham and Holt, which officials say helps support individuals in remote rural locations as well as in larger towns and villages.

Laura McEwan, operations director and care manager, said: “We know that our caregivers will be able to live a life of dignity and it feels good knowing we can support people to meet the pressure of rising bills.”

Home Instead Senior Care West Norfolk is currently recruiting due to expansion.