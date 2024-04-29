A care home cook has raised more than £1,700 by running the London Marathon.

Emma Walpole, who works in the kitchen at Black Swan’s care home on Kettlewell Lane in Lynn, raised the incredible sum for SCOPE, the disability equality charity.

She has worked at the home for nearly seven years, starting as a domestic assistant before moving into the kitchen.

Emma at the marathon

Emma has taken part in a few long distance runs including half-marathons beforehand, but this was her first full marathon.

She says her dad persuaded her to enter, and when SCOPE offered her a place, she agreed – with some trepidation.

On the day, residents and staff watched the race on television, hoping to spot her - but with nearly 40,000 people running, they weren’t able to.

A banner was made to cheer Emma on

Emma with her marathon medal

However, her family and friends went to London with a large banner made by the staff and residents at the home, so she was able to see them on route.

She returned to the home to show off her medal and to celebrate resident Reg’s 99th birthday.

Emma can still be sponsored online by visiting her fundraising page.

Emma with Reg who turned 90 years old

Residents at the care home making the banner

