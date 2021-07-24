Residents of a Lynn care home were treated to a mardi gras when organisers held an afternoon of food and music for them.

Mardi gras is french for fat tuesday referring to events of the carnival celebration beginning on or after the Christian feasts.

Residents enjoyed mardi gras music, a photo booth and themed cupcakes.

King's Lynn residential care home enjoy a masked carnival afternoon (49478447)

Julie , carer and activity co-ordinator said:" We had it on a Thursday so it was Fat Thursday with beautiful cupcakes made by Liz and Indra that had icing and different coloured miniature masks on sticks.It was a lovely warm day and we were all outside. "

Mardi gras music was performed by Sean the banjo man, and he threw in some old favourites too for the residents.

Julie said:"The residents enjoyed themselves with their masks and all the decorations. A great afternoon was had by all."

King's Lynn residential care home enjoy a masked carnival afternoon (49478695)