Every Friday, there is a buzz of energy at the Goodwins Hall care home in Lynn thanks to the introduction of its ‘Friday Wellness Walks’ scheme.

Home manager Flavia Hansell is delighted that the idea has been warmly welcomed by both her residents and team members.

These walks are more than just a stroll, she said - they are a “celebration of health, happiness, and connection”.

She said: “It really is a whole home approach.

“We’ve started simply and it’s only going to get bigger and better as the weather warms up.

“The beauty is it’s simple. I am asking every team member to take 15 minutes or more on a Friday to take a resident outside for a walk- lend an arm, push a wheelchair, and spend some time out in the fresh air.

“Our residents love these weekly walks. We have wonderful gardens at Goodwins Hall which everyone likes to get out into and enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity for some one-to-one time with a member of our team and often a chance to chat with someone different.”

Staff say the walks come with a number of benefits, such as helping residents maintain their mobility, relieve stress, connect with others, and get access to some natural sunlight.

It also gives them the chance to share stories and reminisce about old times.