Talented knitters at Hickathrift House care home, in Marshland St James have come to the aid of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital who issued a plea that their maternity department was looking for donations of knitted hats for newborn babies.

Residents sprang into action and helped meet the call by creating an incredible 67 hats and several cardigans for the newborn babies too. They’ve been knitting stretchy hats for the past month and have now delivered them all to the hospital.

They were met by three midwifery community team leaders, the central delivery suite housekeeper, ward clerk and a professional midwifery advocate midwife, who were all over the moon with their donations.

The knitters visited the hospital

Some of the tiny cardigans

One of the care home knitters

The group spent time chatting to the residents over a cup of tea and looking at all the wonderful brightly-coloured hats and cardigans.

General manager Paula Colman said: “We started this project for residents to connect with the next generation and to make some lovely hats for the hospital to share. We can’t believe how successful the project has been for the residents. It has helped spark passions and created a great sense of purpose.”