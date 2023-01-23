A new dementia café is launching at a Lynn care home offering activities for those living with dementia and support for their caregivers.

Amberley Hall Care Home, Baldock Drive, will be throwing open its doors once a month to anyone touched by dementia including relatives of residents, those living independently and those being cared for at home by loved ones, as well as those supporting them.

Kerri Rasberry, customer relationship manager at the home, said: “Living with dementia can be a lonely experience, not only for the person but also the caregiver. We want to give people the chance to talk to others in a similar position.”

