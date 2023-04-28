Residents at a Lynn care home have gone on a ghost tour through the town’s streets – without leaving the comfort of their home.

They packed into the cinema room at Goodwins Hall, run by Athena Care Homes, for the virtual walk hosted by The Original King’s Lynn Ghost Tour.

The real-life tour starts out at the Saturday Market Place and takes guests on a two-mile route through to the Tuesday Market Place, with 26 stops along the way to examine the town’s macabre past.

The Original King's Lynn Ghost Tour visits Goodwins Hall Care Home King's Lynn

Residents were keen to take part so Kerri Rasberry, customer relationship manager, for Goodwins Hall and sister home Amberley Hall, contacted the team to see if they could bring the tour there.

Using a projector to display photos of the buildings and sights covered in the walk, the team dressed in historic costume and dimmed the lights to create the right atmosphere before launching into their virtual tour.

Kerri said: “We were really keen to bring the tour to the residents and approached The Original King’s Lynn Ghost Tour to see if this was something they could do.

“They had never held the tour inside but that didn’t stop them creating a virtual tour for our residents.

“We had a really positive reaction from our residents, many of them grew up locally and recognised the spots we ‘visited’.

“They were enthralled by the ghostly tales and fascinated to hear so many of our landmark buildings are believed to be haunted.

“I want to thank the Ghost Tour team for their dedication in adapting the route for us, we are looking forward to welcoming them back for another instalment later in the year.”

Nicky Proctor, who leads the ghost tour, said: “This was a first for us, and it worked really well.

“Both myself and my co-host ‘Mad Alice’ revel in being around people and seeing their reactions, and it was a pleasure to see so many residents at Goodwins Hall enjoying the talk.

“We are planning on visiting neighbouring Amberley Hall Care Home to take the residents through the tour later this year and we are happy to take the adapted version to others in the area too.”