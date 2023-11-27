Residents of a care home have spent a morning showering four-legged friends with affection.

Briar House Care Home, in Lynn, hosted special guests Maizy and Chocky from Minature Donkeys for Therapy and Fun on the morning of August 30.

After some encouragement of ginger biscuits, mints and cheddars, both donkeys were suitably settled in the home, with Chocky eventually braving the lift to the amusement of the residents.

Sybil Butler being given a visit in her room. Picture: Larchwood Care

Residents Shelia Copsey and Sybil Butler enjoy the company of the donkeys. Picture: Larchwood Care

Maxine Fearnehough, home manager, said: “The day was a delight for everyone and I am so grateful to Miniature Donkeys for Therapy and Fun for making the day possible, and a special thank you to Karen for organising it.

“It was a great day as so many of the resident’s family and friends were in attendance”.

It is believed that there is a wide range of benefits to interacting with animals such as donkeys – it can reduce stress, improve moods, help with physical and mental well-being and also allow residents to have social interactions.

One resident said: “The morning with donkeys was fantastic. It brought back so many memories of growing up with animals, and it was a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends."

Maizy and Chocky were showered with affection as they visited rooms and enjoyed plenty of strokes and snacks.